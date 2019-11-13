17:50
Kyrgyzstan’s PM not aware of date of opening of Historical Museum

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev could not voice the date of opening of the Historical Museum, answering a question from the deputy Dastan Bekeshev.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers clarified that the museum staff were working. But there is a trial, so it’s too early to talk about a solemn opening.

In July 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case on illegal use of budget funds allocated for reconstruction of the building and purchase of equipment for the State Historical Museum. Damage to the state amounted to 307,650 million soms.

Accusations of corruption on this fact were brought including against the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, who was detained within the case on modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. He is in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security now.
