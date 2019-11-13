Aierken Saimaiti’s murder. Citizenship of detainees still unknown

It is still unknown citizens of what country were detained on suspicion of murder of a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti in Istanbul. Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulan Dyikanbaev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Foreign Ministry is waiting for information from the Consulate of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul.

«There is no accurate information that they are citizens of Kyrgyzstan so far. According to some reports, they only verbally stated that they were Kyrgyz. They had no documents with them,» said Ulan Dyikanbaev.

Three foreigners, who are suspected of the murder of the businessman Aierken Saimaiti, were detained yesterday. They tried to cross the border and hide in Syria. Turkish media reported that Khusein Akhmetaliev and Abdullah Enver are citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul. An unknown man shot at him on November 10 when he was sitting in a cafe on Millet Street in Fatih district. Saimaiti died in a hospital from wounds.

The entrepreneur was associated with a Kyrgyz ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov in an investigation by Azattyk into withdrawal of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned the Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken. According to some reports, Saimaiti drove a car of the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Sopokov, who was dismissed yesterday.