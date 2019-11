A special operation to detect a sustainable supply channel of large quantities of Afghan hashish from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan was carried out by the Illegal Drug Trafficking Service. Press service of the state agency reported.

During investigative activities in Batken region, police detained a man carrying 15 kilograms 720 grams of hashish in a cache of his car.

«Operative investigative measures are being taken to identify other persons involved in this crime. The detained was placed in a temporary detention center,» the state service informed.