Student from Bishkek distributes extremist materials in Bazar-Korgon

Girl suspected of distribution of extremist materials of Hizb ut-Tahrir organization banned in Kyrgyzstan was detained in Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region of the country. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The 18-year-old girl is a second-year student at an international university in Bishkek.

«In August, police officers received information about distribution of extremist materials at a regional prayer center for women. The Hizb ut-Tahrir ideology was spread among local residents and on Facebook. The fact was registered. The suspect was detained during operational investigative measures. She had 54 books in Arabic, notebooks. During check of her mobile phone, it turned out that the girl sent out the ideology of Hizb ut-Tahrir from a fake account under the nickname Mukhsinbek Mubinov. An expert examination was commissioned,» the Department of Internal Affairs told.