Almazbek Atambayev demands to release people detained after Koi-Tash events

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev demands to release from custody all those who were put in pretrial detention centers within criminal cases related to events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019. His statement says.

He noted that invasion of the special forces of the State Committee for National Security in his house on August 7 was illegal. The ex-president said that the accusations against those arrested were absurd, they have nothing to do with what they are suspected of.

The authorities are well aware that the people are not guilty of anything. And if there are any questions, let them ask me. Let them give me at least some time, I am ready for everything under this authority.

Almazbek Atambayev

 «But everyone who was arrested on the pretext of the events on August 7-8 should be released. They are guilty only of believing in justice, in laws, in the Constitution of the country,» says Almazbek Atambayev.

According to him, the authorities are trying to hide their illegal actions and turn everything upside down.

«More and more people begin to understand that the White House is evading the responsibility of those who have given illegal orders, and through investigative agencies is seeking to punish «instigators of the riots.» At the same time, they deliberately «forget» that the protests began after the shooting at civilians and the illegal invasion of armed people into the house of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan. That is, they put the consequences ahead of the causes, the cart before the horse,» Almazbek Atambayev writes.

The former president explains the actions of the authorities by an attempt to discredit his name.

 «They come personally from the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and pursue only one goal — to discredit ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, to destroy him morally, since they failed to do it physically,» he says.
