Human rights activists report fabricated extremism cases against citizens

Human rights activists say that investigators often fabricate cases on extremism and terrorism against ordinary citizens. They are thrown on forbidden literature.

According to Bir Duino Human Rights Center, internal affairs bodies deny such facts, referring to the fact that they detain individuals who have been on special records for a long time and under surveillance for previously committed extremist crimes.

«The State Service for Punishment Execution said that the number of convicts of religious extremist crimes has decreased in the republic. But in 2018, the international organization for protection of human rights Human Rights Watch made a recommendation to review judicial verdicts of the convicted of religious extremism,» Bir Duino stressed.

Kyrgyzstan has no professional independent judicial and religious studies center that would meet international requirements.

 An independent linguistic assessment of religious radical extremist texts is not thoroughly conducted.

At least 434 people, who have been sentenced to different prison terms for extremism and terrorism, are kept in jails of Kyrgyzstan.
