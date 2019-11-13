11:45
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Brothers and sisters to be able to take custody of minors in Kyrgyzstan

It is proposed allowing to take custody or guardianship of minor relatives by siblings without age restrictions in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development submitted a corresponding draft government decree for public discussion.

As background statement says, under the current order, the age gap between a guardian (trustee) and a minor cannot be less than 16 years. Thus, often siblings cannot take custody of other children. For this category, it is proposed to remove the age difference.

In addition, an amendment has been made to facilitate the process of collecting documents for those wishing to become guardians or trustees. Employees of the territorial division of the Ministry of Labor request from the relevant authorized bodies a number of necessary information about an applicant through Tunduk interdepartmental interaction system.
link:
views: 83
Print
Popular
Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020 Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020
One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek
Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
13 November, Wednesday
11:42
Bishkek City Administration draws up single map of housing estates Bishkek City Administration draws up single map of hous...
11:06
Air pollution level rises after start of heating season in Bishkek
10:52
Brothers and sisters to be able to take custody of minors in Kyrgyzstan
10:04
Kyrgyzstan marks 80th anniversary of Union of Composers by concert
09:43
925,000 preferential prescriptions issued in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
12 November, Tuesday
17:50
Murder of Aierken Saimaiti: Detainees tell about motives of crime
17:14
Kyrgyzstanis suspected of murder of Aierken Saimaiti detained