Brothers and sisters to be able to take custody of minors in Kyrgyzstan

It is proposed allowing to take custody or guardianship of minor relatives by siblings without age restrictions in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development submitted a corresponding draft government decree for public discussion.

As background statement says, under the current order, the age gap between a guardian (trustee) and a minor cannot be less than 16 years. Thus, often siblings cannot take custody of other children. For this category, it is proposed to remove the age difference.

In addition, an amendment has been made to facilitate the process of collecting documents for those wishing to become guardians or trustees. Employees of the territorial division of the Ministry of Labor request from the relevant authorized bodies a number of necessary information about an applicant through Tunduk interdepartmental interaction system.