Kyrgyzstan marks 80th anniversary of Union of Composers by concert

A concert was held in the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall named after T. Satylganov timed to the 80th anniversary of the Union of Composers of the republic. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Works of winners and masters of the arts were performed at the concert. Winners of the republican competition of melodists, announced by the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic, were awarded certificates and cash prizes.

«Almost all major events in the musical life of the country are, to one degree or another, connected with this creative organization. Created by a resolution of the Council of the People’s Commissars of the Kyrgyz SSR on October 25, 1939, the Union of Composers from the very first days of its existence has been actively involved in the complex process of cultural construction of the young republic,» the press service said.
