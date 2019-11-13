Kyrgyzstan marks 80th anniversary of Union of Composers by concert

A concert was held in the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall named after T. Satylganov timed to the 80th anniversary of the Union of Composers of the republic. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
Works of winners and masters of the arts were performed at the concert. Winners of the republican competition of melodists, announced by the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic, were awarded certificates and cash prizes.