925,000 preferential prescriptions issued in Kyrgyzstan in 2019

From January to September 2019, medical workers wrote out 925,000 preferential prescriptions for insured population in Kyrgyzstan. The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund reported.

Most of the prescriptions were written out to pensioners — 351,000. In addition, they were issued to working Kyrgyzstanis (182,000), children (145,000), recipients of social services (94,000), farmers (39,000) and pregnant women (98,000).

The amount of compensation for used prescriptions reached 187 million soms. On average, 52.8 percent of the cost of a medicine is reimbursed on preferential prescriptions.