President tells about contribution of Kyrgyzstan to climate change prevention

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a law on ratification of the Paris Agreement within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Press service of the head of state reported.

The president noted that Kyrgyzstan was actively participating in the activities of the world community to prevent global environmental threats.

«Climatic changes are acutely felt in our mountainous country. Climate change affects glaciers, water resources, can lead to an increase in the number of natural disasters,» the head of state stressed.

The Kyrgyz Republic takes climate change as a serious threat to the ecosystem and the people. Therefore, I signed the law that ratified the Paris Agreement. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He noted that the republic had a serious potential for switch to environmentally friendly electricity. «Implementation of projects for construction of hydroelectric stations can to some extent meet the needs of the countries of Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan in hydropower,» the president said.

According to him, this will create favorable conditions for sustainable development of the whole region and reduce the use of environmentally harmful resources.

«It will also contribute to reducing global warming. I would like to stress that this agreement is very important and necessary on a global scale,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The law on ratification of the agreement was adopted by the Parliament on October 17, 2019.