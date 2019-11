Victim of a traffic accident on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road is in a coma. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Condition of the 20-year-old guy is extremely serious.

«The patient has a brain injury and concomitant injuries. He is in the intensive care unit of Kochkor District Hospital. The victim was operated on. The patient is in a coma with artificial lung ventilation,» the Ministry of Health said.

Recall, four people were killed in the traffic accident on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road on November 11.