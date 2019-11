Body of a man with stab wounds was found at a polyclinic in the center of Moscow. Moscow media outlet reported, citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

Arrived policemen found the body of a 24-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan. Сrime instrument was not found.

According to preliminary information, the migrant was stabbed to death by two citizens of Asian appearance, wearing black jackets and black hats. Check is conducted on the fact.