14:13
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

All fast food points to be checked in Bishkek after explosion at cafe

It was decided to check all fast food points after explosion at Antoshka cafe in Bishkek. It was announced at a scheduled meeting at the Bishkek City Hall.

According to the press service of the municipality, the First Vice Mayor of the Capital Almaz Baketaev ordered to prepare a plan-program on strengthening fire prevention measures, especially at schools, kindergartens, social institutions, as well as at fast-food points by November 18.

Related news
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
He added that enough funds were allocated from the city budget for fire prevention measures in the capital.

Balbak Tulobaev, the chief of the staff of the capital’s municipality, also added that it was necessary to carefully check the overhead lighting lines, electric billboards and green spaces that could cause an emergency situation.

According to Mairambek Dzhunusov, Deputy Head of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Bishkek, 14 people were injured during explosion in the cafe, one employee died.

Recall, the explosion occurred on November 8 in the center of Bishkek.
link:
views: 134
Print
Related
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
Explosion in Bishkek. Tenant of fast food cafe placed under house arrest
Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek
Explosion at fast food cafe. Two victims discharged from hospital
One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek
Explosion in Naryn occurs during construction of road, not at field
Gas leak causes explosion in Bishkek, house owner injured
Explosion thunders in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek-Moscow train canceled due to explosions in Arys town of Kazakhstan
Commission set up to investigate explosion in Bishkek
Popular
Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020 Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020
Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek
12 November, Tuesday
13:47
Company in Bishkek deceives Kyrgyzstanis promising work in Europe Company in Bishkek deceives Kyrgyzstanis promising work...
13:24
Kindergarten to be built instead of burnt tax office in Bishkek
12:39
All fast food points to be checked in Bishkek after explosion at cafe
12:28
Transactions with MasterCard, VISA cards to be carried out in soms in Kyrgyzstan
12:03
Decision on naming street after Moldomusa Kongantiev canceled