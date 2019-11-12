All fast food points to be checked in Bishkek after explosion at cafe

It was decided to check all fast food points after explosion at Antoshka cafe in Bishkek. It was announced at a scheduled meeting at the Bishkek City Hall.

According to the press service of the municipality, the First Vice Mayor of the Capital Almaz Baketaev ordered to prepare a plan-program on strengthening fire prevention measures, especially at schools, kindergartens, social institutions, as well as at fast-food points by November 18.

Related news Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020

He added that enough funds were allocated from the city budget for fire prevention measures in the capital.

Balbak Tulobaev, the chief of the staff of the capital’s municipality, also added that it was necessary to carefully check the overhead lighting lines, electric billboards and green spaces that could cause an emergency situation.

According to Mairambek Dzhunusov, Deputy Head of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Bishkek, 14 people were injured during explosion in the cafe, one employee died.

Recall, the explosion occurred on November 8 in the center of Bishkek.