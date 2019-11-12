12:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Transactions with MasterCard, VISA cards to be carried out in soms in Kyrgyzstan

Implementation of project on in-country monetary transactions using MasterCard and VISA cards in soms began in Kyrgyzstan. The National Bank reported.

According to the bank, relevant agreements have been signed with the international systems. Work with banks starts. Implementation of the project will allow cardholders to make cashless payments at retail and services outlets through a POS terminal of any bank without fees and conversions, and speed up the final settlements.

«Integration of national card systems of the states of the Eurasian Economic Union is also underway. Since the beginning of 2019, at least 18 commercial banks have ensured acceptance of the national Mir cards in their infrastructure. This is the first stage of integration, as a result of which the national Elcard and Mir cards can be served in each other’s infrastructure. The next step is the launch of money transfers between Elcard and Mir cards,» the statement says.
link:
views: 38
Print
Related
About 2,591.5 million bank cards are in circulation in the Kyrgyz Republic
Number of bank cards transactions increased by 46.1 percent
Number of bank cards in Kyrgyzstan growing. International systems predominate
Popular
Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020 Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020
Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek
12 November, Tuesday
12:28
Transactions with MasterCard, VISA cards to be carried out in soms in Kyrgyzstan Transactions with MasterCard, VISA cards to be carried...
12:03
Decision on naming street after Moldomusa Kongantiev canceled
11:46
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for four days
11:35
EBRD forecasts 4.3% GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan at the end of 2019
11:17
Charles Garrett awarded Order of the British Empire