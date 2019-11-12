EBRD forecasts 4.3% GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan at the end of 2019

As a result of 2019, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP is expected to grow by 4.3 percent. Such a forecast is presented in a review of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
It is noted that compared with the May forecasts of the bank, the indicator was increased by 0.7 percent.
As a result of this year, economic growth will reach 4.9 percent, and in 2020 — 4.7 percent in Central Asia in general. The highest rates will be in Tajikistan — 7 percent in 2019 and 6.3 percent — in the next year.
As for the partners of Kyrgyzstan in the Eurasian Economic Union, the best indicators are expected in Armenia. The country’s GDP growth is expected to reach 6 percent this year, and 5 percent — in 2020.