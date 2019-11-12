12:43
EBRD forecasts 4.3% GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan at the end of 2019

As a result of 2019, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP is expected to grow by 4.3 percent. Such a forecast is presented in a review of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

It is noted that compared with the May forecasts of the bank, the indicator was increased by 0.7 percent.

In 2020, GDP growth is expected to slow down to 3.7 percent, which is 0.1 percent higher than the May forecast.

As a result of this year, economic growth will reach 4.9 percent, and in 2020 — 4.7 percent in Central Asia in general. The highest rates will be in Tajikistan — 7 percent in 2019 and 6.3 percent — in the next year.

As for the partners of Kyrgyzstan in the Eurasian Economic Union, the best indicators are expected in Armenia. The country’s GDP growth is expected to reach 6 percent this year, and 5 percent — in 2020.
