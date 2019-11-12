11:08
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan beaten in St. Petersburg

A Kyrgyzstani was beaten in St. Petersburg (Russia). He is in intensive care unit. Nevskie Novosti media outlet reported with reference to a source in law enforcement agencies.

The victim has hematomas and abrasions on his face. Doctors found the patient’s condition satisfactory.

The insane man in a state of intoxication was hospitalized on November 11 from an apartment on Tambasov Street in St. Petersburg.

There is no information about criminal record, registration and administrative responsibility of the man yet. An additional check is underway.
