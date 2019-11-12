09:37
Ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan insists on lowering vote threshold to 3 percent

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev, speaking at a round-table meeting where amendments to the electoral legislation were discussed, urged authors of initiatives to look at things realistically.

According to him, it should be remembered that a year is left before the elections to the Parliament. «Let’s see really what we can do in this time. Most importantly, the vote threshold must be lowered. We have to gather political parties, listen to their demands and convey them to the president and Parliament,» said the former head of Government.

Most important: the election results should be recognized not by the CEC, but by the people of Kyrgyzstan.

Temir Sariev

He added that the election was not limited only to the list and the election campaign. «There must be a debate. The winning party should report to the political council. We have already seen deputies who do not obey the rules of the party from which they came. Summarizing the above, I want to say that it is necessary to lower the vote threshold to 3 or 5 percent, to revise the law on the party system and the rules of the campaign,» the politician stressed.

Earlier, a group of parliament deputies submitted changes related to 9 percent electoral threshold and the amount of deposit for parties for public discussion.
