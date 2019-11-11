18:28
President of Kazakhstan to visit Kyrgyzstan in late November

State visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for November 27. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with preparations for the state visit of the leader of Kazakhstan and the CSTO summit today. The head of state received the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov.

«The Minister of Foreign Affairs informed about preparations for the state visit. In addition, Chingiz Aidarbekov reported on the work carried out in preparation for the upcoming session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The event will be held on November 28 in Bishkek under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan. Participation of the heads of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan and the Prime Minister of Armenia is expected,» the statement says.
