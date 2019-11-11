Cholpon Dzhakupova: Active position of citizens made impotents of politicians

Head of Adilet Legal Clinic Cholpon Dzhakupova said at a round table discussion today that she supported initiatives of the deputies on amendments to the election legislation, but doubted that the authors themselves were ready to further them.

According to her, the proposals on introduction of electronic preferential voting, electronic machines are very relevant and necessary, but we must be realistic. The human rights activist doubts that the deputies will support their colleagues with their innovations.

«We need to think what the politicians are going to do in order to further these initiatives. Deputies are already sitting with miserable doomed faces, realizing that their idea will not find support. They have no passion and burning eyes. The elections are near at hand, and you make such initiatives in such a short time. The active position of the civil sector has made impotents of politicians,» said Cholpon Dzhakupova and asked to suggest concrete steps for implementation, and not to make promises and engage in discussions.

This is not the first change that parliament members propose to the draft electoral law already signed by the president. A group of deputies submitted for public discussion and to the profile committee changes regarding 9 percent electoral threshold and the amount of electoral deposit for parties.