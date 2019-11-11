Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan does not rule out revision of electricity rates

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan did not rule out revision of tariff policy in the coming years. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said this at an expanded meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget and finances.

Deputy Saidulla Nyshanov drew attention to the fact that the Government should change the policy of managing the energy sector. The parliament deputy is sure that it is not developing. However, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev did not agree. He recalled that the National Energy Holding planned to pay off a debt of 4 billion soms.

«As for consideration of the tariff policy, people are changing and already understand that they have to pay for quality goods. It is possible that tariffs will be revised in the future and there will be a single tariff for residents and a separate tariff — for people in need,» the Prime Minister said.