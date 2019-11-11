15:24
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan does not rule out revision of electricity rates

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan did not rule out revision of tariff policy in the coming years. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said this at an expanded meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget and finances.

Deputy Saidulla Nyshanov drew attention to the fact that the Government should change the policy of managing the energy sector. The parliament deputy is sure that it is not developing. However, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev did not agree. He recalled that the National Energy Holding planned to pay off a debt of 4 billion soms.

«As for consideration of the tariff policy, people are changing and already understand that they have to pay for quality goods. It is possible that tariffs will be revised in the future and there will be a single tariff for residents and a separate tariff — for people in need,» the Prime Minister said.
link:
views: 14
Print
Related
Boronov: We will not raise electricity tariffs until we carry out reforms
Government not to increase electricity tariffs while reforming the sector
Government of Kyrgyzstan promises tariff reform in energy industry
Government of Kyrgyzstan denies plans to raise electricity tariffs
New electricity tariffs may be approved in 2019
The poor don’t benefit from low electricity tariffs
Children’s institutions to be provided with preferential electricity tariffs
Almost 80 percent of Kyrgyzstanis not exceed electricity consumption limit
Popular
Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020 Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020
Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Hockey team of Kyrgyzstan defeats UAE at qualification for the Olympics Hockey team of Kyrgyzstan defeats UAE at qualification for the Olympics
11 November, Monday
15:18
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan does not rule out revision of electricity rates Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan does not rule out revisio...
15:06
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
14:57
Member of SDPK to sue Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan
14:46
Deputy proposes to introduce $ 10 fee for tourists in Kyrgyzstan
14:13
Melons for 1.2 million soms smuggled into Kyrgyzstan