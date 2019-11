Employees of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan revealed illegal import of melons for 1.2 million soms. Press service of the state agency reported.

Employees of the operational customs post in Batken region stopped a Volvo-FH12 heavy truck with a Schmitz trailer.

At least 20 tons of melons imported from a neighboring state in violation of the customs law were found during inspection of its cargo compartment.

The driver was unable to show any shipping documents.