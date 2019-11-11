15:24
Prime Minister promises no dilapidated schools in Kyrgyzstan in 2020

Government of Kyrgyzstan intends to repair all dilapidated schools in 2020. Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at an expanded meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget and finances.

According to him, next year expenses on the social sphere will be significant. The Prime Minister recalled that teachers’ salaries have been increased since October 2019. This will require 8 billion soms in 2020.

«We are going to complete work at all dilapidated schools. I hope the deputies will support the Government in this matter. It is necessary to create all conditions for schoolchildren. We all remember the school made of shipping containers. About 30 schools will be built at the expense of the Saudi Arabia Fund. Many individuals also want to help. I believe that we will work well together,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.
