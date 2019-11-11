HIV testing to take place at markets of Bishkek, Osh and Kara-Suu

National Campaign «Communities Make The Difference» timed to the World AIDS Day starts in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the page of the Republican AIDS Center on Facebook, one of the components of the campaign is focused on HIV testing.

«Available testing, conducted in conditions of anonymity and confidentiality, is a global trend. A saliva test allows to detect HIV in early stages, which means that you can start treatment on time, and, in case of a negative result, to plan your own prevention system,» the message says.

Extensive testing will be carried out at all major markets of Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Kara-Suu.

Five cases of HIV infection in ordinary citizens, who were not at risk, were detected at three capital’s markets in May 2019. These citizens refused re-testing.