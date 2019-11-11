13:53
Kyrgyzstanis win 8 medals at International Taekwondo Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won eight medals at the International Bukhara Open 2019 ITF Taekwondo Tournament. Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (President Oleg Lim) informed 24.kg news agency.

Competitions were held in Bukhara with participation of more than 500 athletes from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

The national team consisted of nine athletes. Aizhamal Bekbolotova became a champion in her category; Amina Almazova, Nursuluu Azamatova and Elnar Baktybekova won silver medals; Aamal Turatbekova, Sarman Maksutov, Kyaz Kalybekov and Sultan Kairov won bronze medals.
