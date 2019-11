An illegal gas filling station was found in Maevka village, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

The gas filling station was located on Molodaya Gvardiya Street in Maevka village of Alamedin district. It sold diesel without permits.

The fact was registered in the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconduct under Article 211 (illegal entrepreneurial or banking activities) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«During the pre-trial proceedings at this address, financial police employees made a control purchase of fuel, and then conducted a search. They found an electric pump, a container, tanks with fuel and lubricants,» the state service told.