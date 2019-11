Kyrgyzstani Zhanybek Amatov took the third place at the World Combat Sambo Championship on November 10. The International Sambo Federation reported.

He competed in the weight category of 90 kilograms and won two of three fights. This is the sixth bronze medal at the world championships for Zhanybek Amatov — he took the third place in 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

The World Championship was held on November 8-10 in Chungju (South Korea). Kyrgyzstanis won three medals. Earlier, Edilbek Shakirmamatov (82 kg) won a silver, and Ernis Kaparov (62 kg) — a bronze medal.