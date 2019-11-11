12:19
Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team defeats Bosnia at qualification for the Olympics

The national hockey team of Kyrgyzstan defeated the team of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the qualification tournament for the 2022 Olympics on November 10.

This was the match of the final third round in group N. The Kyrgyzstanis Vladimir Tonkikh, Mikhail Chuvalov, Vladimir Nosov, Oleg Kolodiy and Artem Gorobets showed good results in the 1st period, in the second — Oleg Kolodiy and Adis Kachkynbekov. Uran Tursunbekov, Maxim Egorov (twice), Kuzma Terentyev, Alexander Titov, Oleg Kolodiy, Ersultan Mirbekov and Anton Kudashev scored goals in the third period. The final score is 15: 3.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan defeated the UAE (9: 4) and Luxembourg (5: 3) and entered the second qualifying stage in advance. It will take place in December in Romania. Kyrgyzstan will meet with the team of Romania, Israel and Iceland.
