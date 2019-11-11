10:45
Talantbek Saliev appointed First Deputy Chairman of SCNS

Talantbek Saliev was appointed the First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a corresponding order on November 9.

Talantbek Saliev was born in 1975, he has a higher education. He has been serving for the national security bodies at various posts, including leading ones, since 1997.

Earlier, the position of the First Deputy Chairman of the SCNS was held by the current head of the special service Orozbek Opumbaev.
link:
views: 97
Print
