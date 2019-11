Kyrgyzstani Aleksey Fedoseev won a debut mixed martial arts fight.

Professional tournament Road FC 56 took place in Yeosu city (South Korea). The program included 12 fights. Aleksey Fedoseev and Gee Won Ko (South Korea) competed in a weight of 61 kg. Kyrgyzstani won by unanimous decision.

Aleksey Fedoseev is a three-time world kickboxing champion.