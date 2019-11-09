15:59
Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak to have no gas for two days

Gas supply of some areas of Bishkek and Tokmak will be suspended. Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

In connection with the repair work, the supply of gas will be cut off in the following districts:

  • On November 11-12 — in Bishkek on 7 April Street, 1, 3/1, 3/2;
  • On November 12 — in Tokmak on Proletarskaya, 38, 38a, 38b, 38c, 40; Ovcharov, 21, 23, 27, 29, 31; Gagarin, 92, 94, 96, 98, 100; Shamsinskaya, 99/1, 99/2 Streets.

Repair work is carried out to ensure consumer safety and trouble-free operation of the equipment.
