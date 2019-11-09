Explosion at fast food cafe. Two victims discharged from hospital

Two victims of an explosion at a fast food café in Bishkek were transferred to outpatient treatment. The Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics informed 24.kg news agency.

Two more people were transferred from intensive care unit to a regular ward.

«Condition of two patients is assessed as stably severe, of one — moderately severe. A 26-year-old guy has 30 percent of body burns. The second patient received 25 percent of body burns. A girl was hospitalized in a toxicology department with combustion products poisoning and one percent of body burns. The condition of the rest is satisfactory,» the center reported.

The fast food café exploded in Bishkek on November 8. One employee of the cafe died and 13 people were injured as a result of the fire.