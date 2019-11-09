14:30
One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek

At least 13 people were injured as a result of explosion at Antoshka fast food cafe, one employee of the cafe died. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Three injured children were taken to the City Children’s Emergency Hospital. After an examination, the doctors discharged them for outpatient treatment.

Nine people were taken to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics.

The accident occurred yesterday at about 13.40.

Video of the explosion was posted on Koroche Telegram channel.
