Fallen from 11th floor girl dies from injuries

Girl who fell from the 11th floor in Bishkek died from injuries. The Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that the deceased had multiple fractures, as well as a rupture of internal organs.

«The girl is about 25-30 years old. At the time of receipt, she was unconscious. The deceased had injuries incompatible with life,» representatives of the center said.

The girl fell from the 11th floor of a house under construction on November 6. Causes of the suicide are being investigated by the police.