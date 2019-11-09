Kyrgyzstanis win 3 medals at taekwondo tournament in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstanis won three medals at WT Taekwondo International Tournament. Taekwondo Academy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament took place in Karaganda (Kazakhstan). It was dedicated to the memory of the Afghan war participants. About 800 athletes from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia and Uzbekistan competed for victory. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 10 athletes under the guidance of Aziz Botaliev and Vladimir Tyulenev.

Iman Kenzhebaev won a silver medal among the juniors in 73 kg weight category. Kadyrbek Abdulazhanov (28 kg) and Oleg Kim (57 kg) won bronze medals among the cadets.