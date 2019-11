Illegal import of cigarettes of Milano brand for 2,762.5 million soms was revealed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service of the country reported.

Customs officers stopped a Hyundai Porter vehicle. When examining its cargo compartment, the officers found 65,000 packs of Milano cigarettes without excise stamps. In total, 1.3 million cigarettes were tried to be imported from a neighboring state to Kyrgyzstan in violation of the customs laws.

«The driver was unable to show any shipping documents. The fact was registered in the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconduct, pre-trial proceedings were started,» the statement says.