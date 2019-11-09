11:23
Almost a third of houses in Bishkek have no numbers

Almost a third of houses (apartments) in Bishkek are not numbered. It was stated at a meeting of the Republican Commission for Population and Housing Census 2020.

After hearing information about preparations for the census, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov noted the insufficient work of the Bishkek City Administration on clarifying its administrative and territorial borders.

«Despite repeated instructions, the Bishkek City Administration has still not specified the administrative-territorial borders of the capital. If the share of streets without names is only 0.9 percent throughout the republic, and of houses (apartments) without numbers — 3.6 percent, then these figures are 11.7 and 30.8 percent, respectively, in Bishkek,» he noted.

Following the meeting, the relevant state bodies were instructed to complete the necessary work on preparations for the 2020 census of population and housing of the Kyrgyz Republic in a timely and high-quality manner.

The next population and housing census will be held from March 23 to April 1, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan.

It is planned that the census will be held using mobile communication technologies.
