ARVI and flu: Epidemiological situation still stable in Kyrgyzstan

Epidemiological situation on influenza and ARVI is stable in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health of the republic reported.

Even a decrease in the incidence rate compared with the same period of 2018 was registered.

«From October 28 to November 4, 2019, the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections reached 3,439 cases, 69.2 percent of all cases are in children under 14 years old,» the Ministry of Health noted.

The ministry noted that an increase in incidence in the republic is usually observed from December to February. Viruses of non-influenza etiology circulate in the republic in October-November (parainfluenza, adenoviruses, PC viruses).

The Ministry of Health asks to contact family medicine centers at the first sign of ARVI and flu.

Doctors’ shifts are organized on weekends (Saturday, Sunday) at all family medicine centers until 14.00.
