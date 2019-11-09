Kyrgyzstan takes 99th place out of 100 in English Proficiency Index

International Educational Organization Education First published its annual ranking of countries in terms of English proficiency — English Proficiency Index 2019, covering 100 countries and regions of the world.

Kyrgyzstan took the 99th place out of 100 in the world ranking with a «very low» language proficiency index (41.51 points) and the last 25th place in Asia. An average score in Asia is 53 points. The organization’s report notes that men speak English better than women in Kyrgyzstan.

The EF EPI English Proficiency Index is determined on the basis of a testing, in which at least 400 people from a particular country participate.

Uzbekistan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates and others were also ranked as countries with a «very low» level of English. Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Georgia were included in the group of countries with a «low» level of language proficiency.

The leaders of the ranking are the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. Libya takes the last place in the ranking.