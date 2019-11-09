Participant of mass brawl at market in Novosibirsk arrested

Another suspect in hooliganism in the market of Novosibirsk city (Russia) was detained. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, a 36-year-old native of Kara-Suu district of Osh region is suspected of extortion and hooliganism against his compatriots.

Recall, a mass brawl involving natives of Kyrgyzstan occurred in October.

Personal data of people from among the natives of Osh region, who were members of Tamerlan criminal group, were found out.

The detained native of Kara-Suu district, now a citizen of Russia, was hiding from law enforcement agencies in Irkutsk Oblast; security officers detained him at a railway station in late October.

He was registered by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan as an active member of one of the organized crime groups.

Russian law enforcement agencies currently establish involvement of the detainee in other similar crimes.

Operational measures are being taken to identify and detain other persons involved in illegal actions at Khiloksky market of Novosibirsk.