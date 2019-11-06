Unknown people attack border post in Tajikistan

About 20 masked men attacked the border outpost Ishkobod 4 of the military unit of Sultanabad border detachment in Rudaki district of Tajikistan on the night of November 6 at about 03.30. Ozodi radio reported.

The border outpost is located on the territory of Rudaki district, 60 kilometers west of Dushanbe city, near the border with Uzbekistan. As a result of the attack, a border guard and a police officer were killed, Tajik authorities said.

According to the Main Directorate of Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, during the attack on the outpost, unidentified persons seized five Kalashnikovs. «As a result of an operation of the security agencies, 15 members of the armed criminal group were neutralized, 5 were detained,» the border service said.

The Interior Ministry of Tajikistan reported that four vehicles of the criminal group were destroyed during the operation. Authorities have not yet provided information on the identity of the attackers. The names of the two dead, the police officer and the border guard, were also not announced. It is noted that an operational investigation team has been created at the scene of the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

The road towards jamoat Lyaur of Rudaki district, where the incident occurred, is partially blocked. Armed security forces stand along the road and pass vehicles only after a thorough inspection. Media representatives are not allowed to approach the scene.

Movement of military vehicles was noticed on Dushanbe-Bokhtar road.

«After this incident, unprecedented security measures were taken in Dushanbe and surrounding areas. The main public places of the capital were taken under increased control of the security forces, tinted cars are carefully checked at the posts,» the report said.

The incident occurred on the Constitution Day of Tajikistan. The President Emomali Rahmon is in Europe with an official visit.