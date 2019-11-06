16:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan wins 6 medals at World Armwrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won six medals at the World Armwrestling Championship, which was held from October 26 to November 4 in Constanta (Romania). President of the Armwrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Siezbek Abdyldaev told today at a press conference.

Over 1,800 athletes from 54 countries competed for victory. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 16 athletes. Junior Zhibek Karataeva won a gold medal on her right hand and a silver medal — on her left hand. Nurbek Aliev won two silver medals, Askhat uulu Otkur — one. Beksultan Akmatov won a bronze medal.

«The world championship was held at a high level. Our athletes showed a good level of training,» said the head of the Federation.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win 156 medals at Asian Arm Wrestling Championship
Best arm wrestlers compete within the World Nomad Games
Popular
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events
6 November, Wednesday
15:56
Girl falls from 11th floor of high-rise building in Bishkek Girl falls from 11th floor of high-rise building in Bis...
15:48
Sooronbai Jeenbekov calls period of Usubaliev’s leadership “golden era”
15:32
Kyrgyzstan wins 6 medals at World Armwrestling Championship
15:17
Two Kyrgyzstanis become World Taekwondo Champions
15:10
Sentence against ex-MP convicted of smuggling upheld