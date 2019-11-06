Kyrgyzstan wins 6 medals at World Armwrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won six medals at the World Armwrestling Championship, which was held from October 26 to November 4 in Constanta (Romania). President of the Armwrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Siezbek Abdyldaev told today at a press conference.

Over 1,800 athletes from 54 countries competed for victory. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 16 athletes. Junior Zhibek Karataeva won a gold medal on her right hand and a silver medal — on her left hand. Nurbek Aliev won two silver medals, Askhat uulu Otkur — one. Beksultan Akmatov won a bronze medal.

«The world championship was held at a high level. Our athletes showed a good level of training,» said the head of the Federation.