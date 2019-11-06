16:09
Two Kyrgyzstanis become World Taekwondo Champions

Two Kyrgyzstanis became ITF Taekwondo World Champions. Representatives of Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic, headed by Karimbek Miyarov, told today at a press conference.

The tournament was held in Sardinia (Italy) with participation of about 700 athletes from 43 countries. The Kyrgyz Republic was represented by two athletes. Kuttubek Miyarov won two gold, a silver and two bronze medals in various categories, Bayastan Bargybaev — two gold, a silver and a bronze medals.

«We were invited to the Asian Championship, which will be held in March in Japan. We hope we will bring more athletes there,» representatives of the Federation told.
