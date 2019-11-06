Internet in Kyrgyzstan repeatedly recognized as partly free

International non-governmental organization Freedom House published its annual Freedom on the Net 2019 report.

Kyrgyzstan gained 61 points out of 100 and was repeatedly included in the number of countries with «partly free» Internet.

Obstacles to Internet access in the country were rated at 15 out of 25, limits on content — at 25 out of 35, and violations of user rights — at 21 out of 40 points.

The ranking was compiled on the basis of data obtained from June 2018 to May 2019. The study was conducted in 65 countries, which account for 87 percent of global Internet users.

The level of freedom on the Internet in the world is declining for the ninth consecutive year. Since June 2018, impairment of freedom on the Net has been recorded in 33 out of 65 countries.

China remains the worst abuser of internet freedom for the fourth year in a row (10 points out of 100), and Iceland (95 points) became the world’s best protector of freedom on the Internet.

Russia scored 31 points out of 100. Problems in the field of internet freedom were also found in Belarus (35 points), Azerbaijan (39), Kazakhstan (32) and Uzbekistan (26).

The Internet in Ukraine was recognized as «partly free» and was rated at 56 points.

Countries with «free» Internet, among others, are Armenia (76 points), Georgia (75) and Estonia (94).