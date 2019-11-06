14:37
Population census questionnaire includes questions about Internet, migrants

Additional questions will be included in questionnaires during the population census in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. The National Statistical Committee reported.

In addition to standard questionnaires, two additional ones were developed. They will concern an address part and housing stock. The population questionnaire has about 17 blocks of questions, including about sustainable development goals.

«Five questions about disability are also included in them. In addition, people will be asked if they use the Internet and solar panels. According to the UN methodology, people who are outside the country for more than a year cannot be included in the population. But, in order to know how many Kyrgyzstanis are abroad, we have developed a special form. When interviewing citizens, we will record their relatives who have not lived in the republic for more than a year,» the National Statistical Committee said.

The population census will be held in Kyrgyzstan from March 23 to April 1, 2020, and in remote areas — from March 20 to April 20.
