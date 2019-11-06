Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 10 years in jail for murder of boss in Irkutsk Oblast

A 28-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan Gairatbek Ulmasov was sentenced for murder of his boss in Ust-Ilimsk, Irkutsk Oblast of Russia. REGNUM reported with reference to the press service of the Investigative Department for the oblast.

According to investigators, on the night of October 28, the suspect hit the head of his former boss, a native of China, several times with a metal pipe. The incident occurred in Ust-Ilimsk at an industrial site of Trade Export LLC.

The attacker fled from the scene and left the territory of Russia. Law enforcement officers put him on the wanted list. After some time, Ulmasov arrived in Novosibirsk, where he was immediately detained by the police.

As a result, the court found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to ten years in a maximum security penal colony.