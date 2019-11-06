13:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 10 years in jail for murder of boss in Irkutsk Oblast

A 28-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan Gairatbek Ulmasov was sentenced for murder of his boss in Ust-Ilimsk, Irkutsk Oblast of Russia. REGNUM reported with reference to the press service of the Investigative Department for the oblast.

According to investigators, on the night of October 28, the suspect hit the head of his former boss, a native of China, several times with a metal pipe. The incident occurred in Ust-Ilimsk at an industrial site of Trade Export LLC.

The attacker fled from the scene and left the territory of Russia. Law enforcement officers put him on the wanted list. After some time, Ulmasov arrived in Novosibirsk, where he was immediately detained by the police.

As a result, the court found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to ten years in a maximum security penal colony.
link:
views: 88
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani knocked down and killed in Moscow
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal landfill in St. Petersburg
Illegal migrants try to leave Russia for Kyrgyzstan in minibus’ trunk
Fraudster from Kyrgyzstan detained in St. Petersburg
Kyrgyzstani crashes into tram in St. Petersburg
30 percent of foreign taxi drivers in Moscow - Kyrgyzstanis
Native of Kyrgyzstan wounded in Russia flees from hospital
10 criminal cases opened on mass brawl involving Kyrgyzstanis in Russia
Moscow police illegally detain two Kyrgyzstanis
Alleged perpetrators of mass brawl detained in Novosibirsk
Popular
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events
6 November, Wednesday
12:12
Over 24,000 people to be involved in population census in Kyrgyzstan Over 24,000 people to be involved in population census...
11:58
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 10 years in jail for murder of boss in Irkutsk Oblast
11:50
Independent experts to monitor work of patrol police in Bishkek
11:40
Rarest names in Kyrgyzstan announced
11:30
About 2,932 pharmaceutical organizations operate in Kyrgyzstan
5 November, Tuesday
17:31
Traffic accident involving ambulance: No injured reported
16:12
One more traffic accident involving ambulance occurs in Bishkek
14:46
8 million soms spent on reconstruction of memorial arch in Jalal-Abad
14:32
Parliament deputies visit Atambayev in pretrial detention center