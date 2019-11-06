Independent experts to monitor work of patrol police in Bishkek

Independent experts will conduct public monitoring of the work of the Directorate of Patrol Police Service in Bishkek. The Civil Union «For Reforms and Results» reports.

According to it, this will help to timely detect shortcomings in the work and transmit information for elimination of violations. It is noted that representatives of the organization participated in creation of the new patrol service and selection of its employees.

The union calls on citizens to report any violations by patrol officers on the territory of Pervomaisky district. «As far as not all the districts of the capital are covered by the work of the patrol police, the traffic police will be serving there,» the organization stresses.

Recall, the new police service began to work in Pervomaisky district of Bishkek. Duties of its employees include patrolling the territory to ensure road safety and public order and responding to calls of citizens.