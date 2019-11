As of today, 2,932 pharmaceutical organizations work in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health provided such data.

It is noted that the number includes 797 pharmacies, 328 pharmacy warehouses, 1,571 points and 201 kiosks, as well as 35 manufacturing workshops. At least 1,160 senior pharmacists and 1,772 pharmacists are employed in the pharmaceutical organizations.

In addition, 1,516 private healthcare organizations operate in the country. They employ 3,460 doctors and 1,590 nurses.