1.6 billion soms transferred to special account from fight against corruption

Since July 2018, about 1,668.5 billion soms have been transferred to the single deposit account of law enforcement agencies. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that most of the funds were transferred by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (769,092.4 million soms) and the Prosecutor General’s Office (597,044.9 million). The State Committee for National Security has transferred other 313,291.7 million soms, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs — 7,085.8 million.

Recall, the account was opened for accounting and accumulation of funds received from compensation for damage caused to the state by economic and official crimes.
