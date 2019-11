No one was injured in a traffic accident involving an ambulance in Bishkek. The head of the Intensive Care Unit of the Center for Emergency Medicine Egor Borisov told 24.kg news agency.

«Causes of the traffic accident and who is to blame are not yet clear. The traffic police will find it out,» he said.

Recall, the traffic accident occurred today at the intersection of Moskovskaya and Isanov Streets at about 15.30. According to eyewitnesses, the 103 car was moving with rotating beacon light on.