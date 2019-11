One more traffic accident involving an ambulance occurred today in Bishkek. Reader informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 103 service car crashed into a Honda Fit. The traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Moskovskaya and Isanov Streets at about 15.30. «The ambulance was moving with rotating beacon light on,» the reader said.

The night before, an ambulance crashed into a minivan at the intersection of Moskovskaya and Turusbekov Streets.